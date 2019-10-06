WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WOW. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 95,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,204. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $506.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.55.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Also, insider David Brunick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 102,048 shares of company stock valued at $599,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 30,410,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,784,000 after purchasing an additional 565,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 161.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 757,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in WideOpenWest by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 350.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

