Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after buying an additional 22,110,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,781,000 after buying an additional 4,364,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after buying an additional 4,183,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $245.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,598,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.53. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $433.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.