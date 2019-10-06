Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes Position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,750 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,374,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after buying an additional 791,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after buying an additional 1,037,223 shares during the period. JHL Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5,496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 1,298,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 837,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. SunCoke Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $11.90.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, Director John W. Rowe acquired 15,974 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $94,406.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

