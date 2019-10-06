William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded William Lyon Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush upgraded William Lyon Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut William Lyon Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. William Lyon Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of WLH stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. 373,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,566. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $772.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $465.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. William Lyon Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

