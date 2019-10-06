Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 121.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Workday were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 19,929.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after buying an additional 545,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $173.88 on Friday. Workday Inc has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,235,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $1,585,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,760 shares of company stock valued at $241,627,364 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

