X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

XYF stock remained flat at $$2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. 18,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,858. X Financial has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $344.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

