XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XBIT. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of XBiotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of XBiotech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of XBiotech stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 156,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in XBiotech by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in XBiotech by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

