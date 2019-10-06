Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ (XHR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

