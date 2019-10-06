Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XLNX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $127.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.14.

XLNX stock opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,480 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

