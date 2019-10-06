Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

YARIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $21.02. 2,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.91. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

