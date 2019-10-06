Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.28, approximately 877,950 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,581,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 36.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 333.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,280.00. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Yeti by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Yeti during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Yeti during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Yeti by 10.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yeti by 58.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

