Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,953 shares of company stock worth $2,653,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 58.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

