Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $8,690,137.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,204 shares of company stock valued at $20,255,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares during the period. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,917,000.

Shares of TRU traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.79. 1,038,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

