Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Bank Ozk posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.45 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. 1,238,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

