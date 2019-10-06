Zacks: Analysts Expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Bottomline Technologies posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $428,958.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,114.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $571,605.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,944.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EPAY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 157,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,126. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

