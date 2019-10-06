Zacks: Analysts Expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Emcor Group posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EME. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.27. 155,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. Emcor Group has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,276,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 188.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after acquiring an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

