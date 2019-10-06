Zacks: Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $459.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.73 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OUT. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 895,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,350. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1,098.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.