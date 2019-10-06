Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will post $148.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.52 million and the highest is $151.20 million. CarGurus posted sales of $119.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $581.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.06 million to $589.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $704.21 million, with estimates ranging from $682.65 million to $717.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARG. ValuEngine raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,071. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $615,800.00. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $201,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,900,837 shares of company stock worth $65,779,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CarGurus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

