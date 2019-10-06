Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report sales of $108.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.09 million to $109.24 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $101.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $427.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.75 million to $429.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $458.67 million, with estimates ranging from $456.99 million to $461.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chuy’s by 1,962.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 313.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 211,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. Chuy’s has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $398.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.