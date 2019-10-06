Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.85.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.42. 1,316,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $1,764,163.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,487,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,728 shares of company stock worth $3,565,803. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.