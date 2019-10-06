Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Icon posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.56 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPI Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Icon by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 372,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,311,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Icon by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 97,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLR traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.86. 269,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,800. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.16. Icon has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

