Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 819.04% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

In other news, Director Christine Anna White bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 543,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 690.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 135,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 118,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 27.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 57,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 176,574 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,754. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

