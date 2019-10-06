Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $130.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.70 million and the highest is $135.30 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $108.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $515.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.10 million to $519.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $543.54 million, with estimates ranging from $526.46 million to $564.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $48,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $429,623.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 585,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.79. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.63.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

