Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.11.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.58. 891,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,203. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

