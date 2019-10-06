Zacks: Brokerages Expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Superior Industries International reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

SUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

SUP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. 273,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,107. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a PE ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

