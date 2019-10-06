Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post $11.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.63 billion and the lowest is $11.34 billion. United Continental reported sales of $11.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year sales of $43.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.92 billion to $43.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.39 billion to $46.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total value of $90,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $647,516. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 218.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $84.29. 1,706,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,145. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. United Continental has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

