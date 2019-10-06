Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Workday reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $262.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.45.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 233,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,474.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,760 shares of company stock valued at $241,627,364. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $173.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.50 and a 200 day moving average of $196.68. Workday has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

