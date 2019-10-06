Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Sell

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBVA. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 2,915,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

