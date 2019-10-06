Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 79,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 152.61%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%.

In other news, Director John Switzer purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,214,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 385,563 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,587,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,051,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 439,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

