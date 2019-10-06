Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

CBIO has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 418,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,663. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 15.83. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3,533.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $579,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 15,419.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 514,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 60,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

