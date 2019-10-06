Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.35.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.05. 605,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,383. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $393,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 142.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 476,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 328,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 179.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 305,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

