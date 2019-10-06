Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABCB. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 281.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 179.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 172,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 967,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

