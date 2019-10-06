Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BL. BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of Blackline stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 555,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,150. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62. Blackline has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $509,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,351.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,500. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Blackline by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackline by 65.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Blackline by 49.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Blackline by 183.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackline during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

