Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ lead drug Cabometyx continues to gain traction in both approved indications. The drug gained market share throughout the second quarter for the RCC indication. The initial traction for the HCC indication in second and third-line settings was encouraging as well. The company is on track to expand cabozantinib’s label further and the drug is already being evaluated in various studies with Roche’s immuno-oncology drug, Tecentriq, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Opdivo. Successful outcomes from the ongoing studies should boost demand further. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Competition has stiffened with the approval of Opdivo + Yervoy in first-line RCC and other treatments. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exelixis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

EXEL stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 70.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 34,721 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $741,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $823,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,727.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,392 shares of company stock worth $7,763,939 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 46.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,852,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 40.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,454,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 20.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,865,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,349,000 after acquiring an additional 433,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 39.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.