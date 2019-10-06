Zacks Investment Research Lowers Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Howard Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Howard Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

HBMD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. 11,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,699. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 779.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

