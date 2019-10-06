Zacks Investment Research Lowers MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGNX. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on MacroGenics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.98.

MGNX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 285,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,864. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.34.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 273.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 24,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,486,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,474 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 206,408.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,100,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,662,000 after acquiring an additional 994,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,561,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

