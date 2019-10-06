Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE MPX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 17,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $475.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 38,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

