Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxim is benefitting from its strengthening content in driver assistance applications. Further, growing demand for 100G laser drivers and modules is aiding its performance in the communications and data center market. Additionally, the company’s well-performing gaming, peripherals, wearables and tablet business remains a major positive. Also, robust battery management systems are likely to contribute well to Maxim’s top-line. Further, the company remains optimistic about its flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. However, soft demand environment is impacting its end-market performance negatively. Further, weakness in the smartphone market and slowdown in auto production are headwinds. Also, Huawei ban is a major concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of MXIM stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.54. 733,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,187. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

In related news, Director William D. Watkins sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $453,892.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $346,042.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,568 shares of company stock worth $6,837,472. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,068,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,537,000 after acquiring an additional 198,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,251 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,859,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,513,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

