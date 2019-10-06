Zacks Investment Research Lowers Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

Get Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OLBK. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OLBK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. 40,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,033. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $357,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 761,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 74,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 565,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 501,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 62,682 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.