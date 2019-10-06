Zacks Investment Research Lowers W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.43.

GRA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $65.21. 312,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,573. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 85.42%. The business had revenue of $513.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.04 per share, for a total transaction of $276,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,834.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William C. Dockman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.21 per share, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,721.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 498,970 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,464. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 1,443.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

