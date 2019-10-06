Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Shares of NYSE:FBM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 433,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,762. The stock has a market cap of $673.65 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.08%. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $77,330,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 2,986.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

