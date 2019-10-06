Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public currently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE PUK traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,587. Prudential Public has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Public’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Public by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,836,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 30.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,395,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 48.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,831,000 after buying an additional 111,171 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the second quarter worth $3,740,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 71.8% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 130,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

