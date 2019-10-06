Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Hold

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 475,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,052. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.