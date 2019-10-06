Zap Trading Up 24.8% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zap has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $366,430.00 and $60,394.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038312 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.62 or 0.05412712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001104 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

