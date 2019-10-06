Zealium (NZL) Hits Market Cap of $11,663.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $11,663.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001016 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,329,221 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329,221 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

