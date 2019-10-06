ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0483 on Top Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00882369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00033544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00211048 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005972 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00072324 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004133 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 78,640,100 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.