ZEON Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 61.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, ZEON has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $453,645.00 and approximately $51,325.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00191735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01026289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,820,353 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.