Zlancer Price Up 0.4% This Week (ZCG)

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Zlancer has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zlancer token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. Zlancer has a total market cap of $207,728.00 and approximately $3,912.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038505 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.05423177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zlancer Token Profile

Zlancer (ZCG) is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD. Zlancer’s official website is zlancer.net. Zlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@zlancer.

Buying and Selling Zlancer

Zlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

