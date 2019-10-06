Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered Zoetis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.19.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.98. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $735,066.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,163,091. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis by 198.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 156.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 217.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.