Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.19.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,163,091. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

